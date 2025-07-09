VISET empowers residents to monitor council spending

By Promise Dube

Speaking at a recent meeting that brought together civil society organisations, city councillors, and other stakeholders, VISET’s Programmes Manager, Jabulani Chikomwe, said the initiative focused on improving how local authorities manage public funds, particularly in the health sector.

“We were in conversation with stakeholders on public finance management, looking specifically at how local authorities are handling funds in the health sector,” Chikomwe told attendees.

The organisation is working to build the capacity of local authorities to handle not only health-specific allocations but all council revenues more effectively. A key part of the initiative is direct engagement with councillors and oversight bodies to understand the practical challenges they face.

“We are creating spaces for councillors and other stakeholders to share the difficulties they encounter in executing their oversight role,” Chikomwe said. “This collaborative approach is vital to identifying and addressing these challenges.”

Beyond institutional capacity building, VISET is also empowering local communities, particularly informal traders and residents, to engage in budget processes and demand accountability.

“This is a teach-in with local residents and informal traders, equipping them with tools and knowledge on why participating in budget consultation meetings is so important,” he said.

According to VISET, these outreach efforts are already yielding results. Chikomwe noted a slight but promising increase in community participation in budget consultations, with some residents reporting that their input is now being reflected in approved council budgets.

“Residents have told us that the issues they raised are now appearing in the finalised budgets,” he said.

However, Chikomwe acknowledged that communication remains a hurdle between councillors and residents, particularly those working in the informal sector who often lack the time to attend formal feedback sessions.

“Most residents are now in the informal sector trying to earn a living, and they do not have time for formal feedback meetings convened by councillors,” he explained.

To bridge this gap, VISET is exploring the use of digital tools and other forms of media to expand the reach of council communications.

“We are in discussions to see how we can use modern-day technology, flyers, and work with media houses to disseminate information to various community groups,” Chikomwe said.