VP Chiwenga Welcomes Asset Forfeiture Ruling Against His Ex-Wife Marry Mubaiwa

In a statement issued by his legal counsel, Lewis Uriri of Machingura Legal Practitioners, Chiwenga said he commended the collaborative efforts between the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and its South African counterpart in securing the forfeiture order.
The Vice President said the case reinforced the regional and international consensus that the proceeds of crime should not be allowed to find safe haven anywhere.
On 28 July 2025, the NPA confirmed that the Gauteng High Court, under Case No. 6435/22, granted an order declaring Mubaiwa’s Pretoria property and two luxury vehicles, both Range Rovers, as proceeds of crime. The ruling followed investigations linking the assets to alleged money laundering and illicit financial flows.
The assets were preserved in February 2022 and have now been placed in the custody of an auctioneer, with proceeds set to compensate victims of the alleged offences. One of the vehicles has already been sold.
Chiwenga’s legal team said the Vice President had played a role in initiating the matter, adding that he promptly reported the suspected unlawful conduct upon becoming aware of it.
He has since fully cooperated with the relevant authorities, with his actions described as being “motivated solely by the national interest and in furtherance of justice and accountability.” Said Uriri:
Our client also wishes to place on record that, upon becoming aware of the unlawful activities in question, he promptly reported the matter and has since rendered his full cooperation to the National Prosecuting Authority.
His actions were motivated solely by the national interest and in furtherance of justice and accountability.
The Honourable Vice President remains committed to upholding the rule of law and supporting institutions tasked with safeguarding the integrity of the Republic.
The former army general and Mubaiwa have been involved in a lengthy legal dispute since their high-profile separation, with several court proceedings in Zimbabwe involving allegations of attempted murder, fraud, and money laundering.