In its 2024 Annual Report, ZimRights said the violations, ranging from forced displacement to restricted access to social services, “highlight systemic failures and a politicisation of basic rights and services,” pointing to a worsening national human rights climate.

“The data on perpetrators reveals a troubling trend,” the report states. “ZANU PF members were identified as responsible for 1 359 violations, followed by local government officials and police forces.”

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) was linked to 4 697 incidents, raising further concerns about the use of law enforcement to silence dissent.

The report notes that 4457 women and 3,822 men were victims of abuses, including 109 people with disabilities. Urban centres such as Harare and Bulawayo recorded the highest rates, with 1,170 females and 912 males affected in the capital alone.

ZimRights said the leading types of violations included unjustified arrests, inhuman treatment, abductions, hate speech, restricted movement, and politically biased food aid. “4,687 individuals were affected by restricted access to social services,” it stated, “indicating systemic barriers to essential services, likely exacerbated by political affiliations.”

The organisation is also campaigning for the repeal of the colonial-era Vagrancy Act, which it says “criminalises homelessness and disproportionately impacts vulnerable populations.” On 31 July 2024, ZimRights submitted a petition to Parliament.

“A key victory this year was securing an audience in Parliament to present our petition to repeal the Vagrancy Act,” the organisation said, describing the effort as a testament to “the power of grassroots mobilisation and the vital role local communities play in driving legal reforms.”

ZimRights presented evidence to the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Defence, Home Affairs, War Veterans, and Security Services, highlighting the Act’s incompatibility with Zimbabwe’s Constitution and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

Despite the climate of repression, the report describes 2024 as “a year of impact and transformation.” ZimRights recruited 2 057 new members, formed 96 Human Rights Action Committees, and hosted 52 legal aid clinics across the country.

“Our approach is clear: shifting power to the people. We believe real change starts at the community level,” the report says.

The launch of the CollectiVibe digital platform also marked a new era of digital mobilisation. “The platform revolutionised how we engage with communities, enabling real-time collaboration and advocacy,” the organisation noted.