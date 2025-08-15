Factional Feuds Erupt Within CCC As Activists Jostle For Chamisa’s Favour

The faction loyal to Chamisa is led by Jameson Timba, while Sengezo Tshabangu and Welshman Ncube head the party’s other two factions.
According to NewsDay, the party has witnessed heated exchanges, name-calling, and public spats, with some members accusing rivals of acting as “ZANU PF proxies” disguised as Chamisa loyalists.
The internal rifts have spilled onto social media platforms, including WhatsApp groups and X, where party activists are openly trading accusations and leaking private conversations in an attempt to undermine one another.
Those most targeted are CCC legislators and councillors who remained in Parliament and local authorities after Tshabangu initiated a series of controversial recalls last year.
Critics allege that these officials have sided with Tshabangu and ZANU PF, despite claiming loyalty to Chamisa.
When contacted for comment, Timba said the CCC faction maintained official communication channels governed by the party’s rules and regulations. Said Timba:
“However, the party cannot regulate the conduct of individuals in their private space because that is regulated by the country’s Bill of Rights.
“People have freedom of speech. How do I stifle that when it is what I am fighting for?”
Chamisa has been deliberately vague about his next steps, but sources close to him indicate that plans for a new political platform are already well advanced.