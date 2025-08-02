Harare City Council Rolls Out Automated Traffic Enforcement System

With the number of registered vehicles in the capital having surged from approximately 10,000 to over 2 million, the city’s road infrastructure has come under severe strain.
Officials say the existing systems are no longer sufficient to manage the volume of traffic, contributing to growing disorder on the roads.
ZiFM Stereo News reported Acting Chamber Secretary Warren Chiwawa as saying the new technology-driven enforcement system would reduce opportunities for non-compliance.
It will focus on offences such as driving against oncoming traffic, illegal lane changes, and causing obstructions.
A pilot phase of the project is already underway at the busy intersection of Jaison Moyo Avenue and Simon Muzenda Street.
Council officials anticipate the system could record up to 3,600 infractions daily at that location alone.
Chiwawa said that drivers who have grown accustomed to ignoring traffic rules should prepare to face increased accountability, as the Council steps up measures to promote road safety and order.