ZBC Licence Fees Likely To Be Slashed By At Least 50%, Says Information Minister

Speaking in the National Assembly on Wednesday, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Jenfan Muswere, acknowledged that the current fee of US$30 per term for a car radio licence may be excessive.
He indicated that proposals have been made to reduce the fee to a range of between US$5 and US$15. Said Muswere:
[On Tuesday], when we were in Cabinet, a decision was passed to review levies and licence fees. This was done looking at the categories, which amount to 12, which include the Broadcasting Services Act, which states that ZBC, working together with the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, has a responsibility to review the fees.
The decision, which was taken [on Tuesday] provided that the reviews must be done through the directive which was passed by President Mnangagwa, that the fees must be reviewed, including the radio and television licences.
Muswere said that, following consultations with ZBC, a Statutory Instrument would be issued to outline the new fee structure, including exemptions—particularly for senior citizens.
He added that, in line with Cabinet’s directive to reduce various government levies and fees, the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion was addressing the matter.Said Muswere:
I expect this job of reviewing licences to be done immediately because the decision has already been made to make sure that all the pricing of licences has been reduced so that all businesses and all the beneficiaries of this country can be served and to also ensure that the ease of doing business can be done properly. All these reviews are not going to take more than six months.
Twelve sectors have been identified for review. These include health, tourism, agriculture, retail, transport, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, broadcasting, financial services, construction, and the liquor industry.