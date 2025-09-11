Parking, Clamping And Towing Charges, Cost Of Number Plates Slashed

The move is part of an ongoing review of licences, permits, levies and fees in the transport sector.
As part of the reforms, the cost of vehicle number plates has also been slashed from US$500 to US$50.
Speaking after Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting in Harare, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere said the Government’s focus was on removing regulatory overlaps, cutting unnecessary fees and making it easier for businesses to operate.
Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Mthuli Ncube added that Cabinet had reviewed a range of charges that were considered excessive.
For example, the electronic cargo system fee of US$30 has now been scrapped, bringing Zimbabwe in line with regional standards.
Parking fees at the Forbes Border Post in Mutare have also been abolished.
Ncube further revealed that the recently introduced presumptive tax on the transport sector is currently under review as part of efforts to create a more business-friendly environment. He said:
“The impact of reducing and cutting these fees and levies will be instant. The issue of number plates, where you were paying US$500, we have reduced that to US$50 and the person producing the number plates is still making a profit with the US$50 charge.
“The parking fees of local authorities, we have reduced them by 50 percent of what they are currently charging.
“The presumptive tax on the transport sector will be re-examined. We are in a cutting mode.
“We might collect more revenue because increasing the profitability of these enterprises, right across the economy, will spur growth.
“We do not want people to be discouraged by the cost of doing business.”