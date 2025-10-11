Harare Drive Section To Close Temporarily For Road Rehabilitation

The closure will begin on Tuesday, 14 October 2025, and is expected to last until Monday, 10 November 2025.
Motorists travelling from Waterfalls, Chitungwiza, and Masvingo are advised to use the Glen Norah (High Glen) route via the Trabablas Interchange or proceed north from Houghton Park Roundabout before turning into Willowvale Road.
Those heading to the Hunter or Craig Allan industrial areas should access the roads via Orme Road from Mangwende Drive East or Soutter Road from Main Street, and use side roads parallel to Harare Drive and Willow Road.
At the Harare Drive/Willowvale intersection, a large temporary roundabout will be created. Drivers are urged to follow all signage and instructions from traffic controllers.
The Ministry has encouraged motorists to plan for extra travel time, exercise patience, and take caution while driving through the affected areas.