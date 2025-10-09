No Grace Period For Vehicle Licences – ZINARA

According to an internal ZINARA notice, any vehicle with an expired licence is considered non-compliant, and owners risk being fined by the police. Reads the notice:
“ZINARA does not offer a 7-day grace period for vehicle licensing. Our operations are in accordance with Part IV to the Vehicle Registration and Licensing Act (Chapter 13:14), and in terms of this legislation no such grace period is provided for.
“While ZINARA operates under the provisions of the Vehicle Registration and Licensing Act, enforcement is implemented by agencies or partners on the basis of complementary statutes and by-laws guiding their operations.
“ZINARA participates in enforcement through its designated blitz teams and in collaboration with law enforcement agents.
“Penalties for failure to renew vehicle licenses start to accrue 30 calendar days after the expiry date. During this period, the vehicle is categorised as non-compliant and will be liable for any arrest or detention by law enforcement agents.
“Clients are therefore encouraged to renew their licenses on time. Renewal can be done within 60 days prior to the date of expiry (i.e two months before expiry) to avoid penalties.”
ZINARA said vehicle licences can be renewed through several convenient channels, including ZINARA licensing offices, selected tollgates, registered licensing agents nationwide, and online via the ZINARA website or authorised agents.