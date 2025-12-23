Bogus Municipal Police Officers Harass Motorists In Harare CBD

In a statement, the council identified the individual as Farai Garachani, a former Harare Metropolitan Police patrolman who was dismissed earlier this year for similar extortion offences. The statement reads:
“A rogue element causing mayhem in the Harare CBD, pretending to be a parking attendant and extorting money from residents, has been unmasked.
“His name is Farai G Garachani, a former Harare Metropolitan Police Patrolman who was dismissed from the City of Harare early this year for extorting residents.
“It has come to our attention that there is a gang of criminals masquerading as municipal police officers who are threatening and harassing residents.
“Authorities have been alerted with a view to arresting and prosecuting the suspects.
“We call upon anyone who may have fallen victim to this man and his gang to immediately report to the police and municipal authorities.
“We take this opportunity to thank the residents who continue to expose such criminal elements.
“The City of Harare urges residents to be vigilant and continue exposing and reporting such transgressions.
“All municipal police must adequately identify themselves and must wear uniforms at all times.”
In a related development, journalist Hopewell Chin’ono said a friend of his encountered two men on Sunday who were posing as parking attendants. He wrote on X:
“They approached her and claimed she was parked in the wrong place. They asked to get into her car so that they could go with her to the city council offices to pay the fine.
“When she refused to let them into her car, they threatened her with calling a towing truck.
“She told them to go ahead and order the fictitious tow truck. They were, of course, lying.
“There is a growing criminal racket in Harare where criminal gangs pose as parking attendants to fleece and rob people.
“In many cases, they force their way into your car and instruct you to drive to the council offices to ‘pay a fine’. While you are driving, they rob you. This is how the scam works.
“Do not allow anyone into your car. Do not allow people pretending to be parking attendants to get into your vehicle.”