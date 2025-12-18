Chimombe, Mpofu Moved To Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison

The two men, who spent a year and a half at Harare Remand Prison, were transferred to Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison shortly after High Court judge Justice Pisirayi Kwenda handed down the sentences.
Speaking to NewsDay from Chikurubi during a family visit, Chimombe said his lawyers are working to ensure an appeal is filed with the Supreme Court to have both the conviction and sentence reviewed. Said Chimombe:
“I believe a different judge can arrive at a different ruling. It is important that we fight to prove our innocence so that we can finally be free and go home to our children. We are not here to fight anyone, but just to clear our names.”
Chimombe and Mpofu, who were recently convicted of a US$7.7 million fraud involving a government goat tender, have maintained their composure despite their lengthy incarceration.
Chimombe, a ZANU-PF central committee member, said he remains loyal to the party and has no intention of fighting it over his imprisonment, which many view as politically motivated.
Mpofu expressed optimism about their appeal, saying their lawyers have already begun the process.
He added that, since moving to the high-security Chikurubi Prison, he is making the best of the situation while hoping for a swift appeal hearing.
The two last saw their homes a year and a half ago, shortly after returning from a trip to China. Upon arrival, they voluntarily handed themselves over to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), which sought to interview them. They were denied bail multiple times until their recent conviction.
The pair were found guilty of using forged documents to secure a tender to supply 632,001 goats under a government livestock pass-on scheme.
The contract, intended to be paid in three instalments, was originally awarded to Blackdeck (Private) Limited.
However, prosecutors said an unregistered entity, Blackdeck Livestock and Poultry Farming, later signed contractual documents with the Agriculture Ministry.
An investigation revealed that Blackdeck did not have a valid tax clearance certificate for 2021, and a QR code on a National Social Security Authority (NSSA) compliance certificate actually belonged to another company, Skywalk Investments.
Despite receiving ZWL1.6 billion (equivalent to US$7,712,197 at the time) in two instalments in 2022, only 4,208 goats, valued at US$331,445, had been delivered by the end of that year.