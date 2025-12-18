Mnangagwa’s Leadership In ZANU PF Unchallenged, Says Mutsvangwa

Mnangagwa, who also serves as the party’s First Secretary, appoints members of the ZANU-PF Politburo, among other responsibilities.
Speaking at what he called the party’s final press conference of 2025, held at ZANU-PF headquarters in Harare on Wednesday, Mutsvangwa said Mnangagwa had successfully guided the party through what some had predicted would be a “watershed year.” He said:
“We have crossed this year, which many felt would be a watershed year for Zimbabwe.
“He has shepherded the Zimbabwean revolution with acumen, and we have crossed the year with very united leadership. His authority in the party is unchallenged.”
Mutsvangwa said the resolutions adopted at the party’s annual conference in Manicaland demonstrate both unity and the unchallenged authority of President Mnangagwa.
He also pointed out a series of recent party meetings, including the Politburo, Central Committee, and Consultative Assembly, as further proof of discipline and cohesion within the ruling party. He said:
“In all those meetings, the authority of the President was evident. Everybody is dancing according to the codes of the leadership of the party, in this orchestra of harmony which is ZANU PF.”
“For those who entertained ideas about where ZANU PF would go, we are living up to the billing of a 60-year-old revolutionary party shaping the destiny of the people of Zimbabwe.”