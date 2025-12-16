“Tired Of Elections”: Ziyambi Says 2030 Agenda Ensures Continuity, ZANU PF Stability

Speaking to the ZANU PF Mashonaland West Provincial Coordinating Committee during its final meeting of the year in Karoi on Sunday, Ziyambi added that the proposed extension would also benefit all elected political leaders. He said:
“The proposed term is about safeguarding stability and continuity in our national development agenda.
“As a party and as a country, we have learned that perpetual election mode diverts energy, resources and focus away from service delivery and long-term planning.
“This measure is, therefore, meant to stabilise the nation, create policy certainty and allow Government at all levels to fully concentrate on implementing programmes that improve the lives of our people.”
What Ziyambi did not address is that Zimbabwe’s 2013 Constitution explicitly provides for regular elections.
Under the Constitution, the President is elected directly by citizens every five years. Members of the National Assembly and Senate are elected on the same five-year cycle, while councillors are chosen to serve in municipalities and rural district councils for five-year terms.
Despite approximately 94.5% of Zimbabwean voters supporting the adoption of the Constitution in 2013, ZANU-PF is seeking to amend it without holding a referendum—apparently out of fear that it could lose.