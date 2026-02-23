Bombshell Geza Was A Hero – Mutsvangwa

Geza, also known as Comrade Bombshell, reportedly played a key role in 2017 in bringing an end to Mugabe’s 37-year rule, right in the middle of bitter factional fights within ZANU PF.
Mugabe eventually resigned in November 2017 after the military rolled tanks into Harare and Parliament moved to impeach him.
Speaking at a press conference, Mutsvangwa said that if he hadn’t been away in Mombasa, Kenya, he would have attended Geza’s burial in Sanyati on Monday, 16 February.
He added that the Geza family were heroes of the liberation struggle, with three of Blessed’s siblings serving as commanders.
Ironically, senior ZANU PF officials gave Geza’s funeral the cold shoulder, and he wasn’t declared a national hero after speaking out against plans to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s second term by two years.
Mutsvangwa also revealed that it was Geza who mobilised him and other leaders into the group that spearheaded the 2017 coup, defeating the G40 faction of ZANU PF. He said:
“Geza was very active in the fight against usurpation of power and attempts to set up a dynasty in the First Republic.
“Geza is the one who brought me into the fight against the G40s. I have a lot which I can talk about, Geza.
“There were attempts through a clandestine operation to arrest Cde Mahiya and Matendadama and they were provided with a hiding place at Geza’s farm in Sanyati.
“For us, Geza is a comrade we walked with during that difficult time of safeguarding the permanent Zimbabwe revolution.
“I definitely would have been available at his funeral for personal reasons, personal bonds and for the things we did together when we worked against the G40. He was at the forefront.”
Mutsvangwa also claimed that ZANLA commander Josiah Magama Tongogara named one of the camps in Mozambique after Pessintine Geza, a heroic member of the Geza clan who was killed during the liberation war.
He said Geza’s brother, Sam Geza, was among the ZIPA leaders who returned from Mozambique to revive the fight in 1975.