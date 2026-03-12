Chatunga Mugabe Abandons Bail Bid, Enters Plea Talks With State

The pair appeared at Alexandra Magistrates Court on Wednesday, 11 March 2026, where they had been expected to formally apply for bail.
Their lawyers, however, told the court they now wish to proceed with plea discussions. The matter is expected to return to court on 17 March, and both men will remain in custody until then.
The case, which was postponed last Thursday due to a power outage at the court, centres on a shooting incident at the Hyde Park home of the Mugabes in February.
The defendants are accused of shooting a 23-year-old employee, leaving the victim in a critical condition.
Mugabe and Matonhodze face several serious charges, including attempted murder, possession of a firearm and ammunition, pointing a firearm, theft, defeating the ends of justice, and contravening the Immigration Act.