“Deeply Troubling”: War Veterans Condemn Violence Against Opponents Of Constitutional Amendment 

The Bill, which, among other things, seeks to extend the terms of the president, MPs, and councillors from five to seven years, has sparked a wave of intimidation against activists and civic leaders.
Several people, including law professor Lovemore Madhuku, have been assaulted by unknown assailants, allegedly as police looked on.
Ethan Mathibela, chairperson of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA), told Zimbabwe Independent that any constitutional change must be driven by the people, not the elites.
Mathibela added that war veterans are stepping up efforts to reach grassroots communities and urged all Zimbabweans, from every walk of life, to defend the Constitution. Said Mathibela:
“Constitutional defence is a national duty. This is not solely the responsibility of opposition parties.
“While the opposition plays a role, civil society, war veterans, churches and ordinary citizens must collectively rise to the occasion. The issue transcends party politics.
“We believe regional bodies, such as SADC, have a responsibility to uphold democratic principles in member states.
“Engagement is important, but ultimately, the protection of the constitution rests with Zimbabweans themselves. SADC can support, but it cannot substitute the will of the people.
“The level of public engagement so far has been inadequate. Many citizens remain unaware of the full implications of the Bill.
“Our association is intensifying efforts to reach grassroots communities, ensuring that people understand what is at stake and can participate meaningfully.”