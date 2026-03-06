Driver Injured As Armed Men Brandishing Rifles Storm Biti’s Office

In a statement, the CDF said the men, who appeared heavily intoxicated and extremely aggressive, assaulted Biti’s driver and the women with him, beating them with batons while brandishing what looked like AK-47 rifles. The driver was left injured in the attack. Reads the statement:
“During this attack, the assailants loudly declared that CDF will not launch in Zimbabwe and repeatedly threatened that they were going to kill Hon. Tendai Biti.
“They further stated that they had full knowledge of CDF’s activities and chillingly warned that they would ‘do more than what was done to Professor Lovemore Madhuku.’
“After the group appeared to have dispersed, Hon. Biti left his office, accompanied by other CDF leaders. Moments later, three vehicles suddenly emerged and began following their car.
“At this moment, we are extremely concerned because we have lost contact with them and cannot ascertain their safety or whereabouts.
“As if this was not alarming enough, additional vehicles, including unmarked cars, police vehicles, and officers both in uniform and in plain clothes, have now surrounded our Convener’s offices and the entire street area.
“It has also become extremely difficult to obtain pictures or document what is happening, as suspected State vehicles are parked throughout the area, and the individuals involved are aggressively charging at anyone who attempts to approach our Convener’s law firm.
“Even clients visiting the law offices are not being spared from intimidation and harassment.”
CDF said the developments are deeply troubling, raising serious concerns for the safety of Tendai Biti and those with him.
The forum added that this incident occurs in a context where activists and political leaders opposing the 2030 constitutional agenda have recently been subjected to abductions, torture, assaults, and intimidation. It said:
“Given Zimbabwe’s painful history, we cannot and will not treat such threats lightly. The patterns, the vehicles, the methods, and the language used by these attackers bear the hallmarks of operations Zimbabweans have tragically witnessed before. History has taught us what this system is capable of.”
CDF has called on Zimbabweans to remain vigilant and urged regional bodies, including SADC and the African Union, to take urgent note of these developments and closely monitor the safety of Biti and all CDF leaders.