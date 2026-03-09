Fuzwayo Withdraws Court Challenge Against ZANU PF’s 2030 Agenda

Fuzwayo, who also serves as Secretary General of Ibhetshu Likazulu, announced the move on Monday, 9 March 2026, citing an “unrelenting smear campaign” targeting the leadership.
He said the tough decision was made following advice from stakeholders concerned about attempts to damage both the organisation’s and his own personal reputation. Said Fuzwayo:
“Ibhetshu Likazulu would like to inform its stakeholders and the public of its decision to withdraw with immediate effect its court case that challenges the 2030 Agenda that has subsequently been set as Constitutional Amendment Number 3.
“It is a difficult decision we had to take following advice from some of our stakeholders concerned in light of unrelenting smear campaign to soil the reputation of the organization and myself as its secretary general in particular.”
Fuzwayo insisted that withdrawing the case from the Constitutional Court of Zimbabwe should not be seen as a concession in the wider battle against the proposed constitutional changes. He said:
“This termination of the court route does not in any way mean that as Ibhetshu Likazulu we are abandoning our strong opposition to the 2030 agenda and its mutilation of the constitution.
“We continue the fight by other means together with other constitution defenders who have made a stand against among other things the extension of President Mnangagwa’s term beyond 2028.
“In that regard, we support colleagues who have also taken the matter to court, especially those represented by Professor Lovemore Madhuku.”
Madhuku and his associates have also launched a separate legal challenge against the proposed amendment.
Fuzwayo said their court application has been undermined by a campaign of vicious propaganda from negative forces seeking to sow division, mistrust and suspicion among members and the wider public.
He stressed that neither he nor Ibhetshu Likazulu has ever engaged with, or received support from, regime enablers—past or present. He added:
“As Ibhetshu Likazulu we continue to draw lessons from all experiences, good and bad. At no time did we ever have an illusion that this struggle would be easy, but we shall soldier on and remain focused.
“Nothing and absolutely nothing can change our set goals and the fight for justice and the upholding of the rule of law and respect of human rights in Zimbabwe.
“The setbacks we suffer do not discourage us, but they strengthen our resolve and commitment to our goals.”
The case was originally brought before the Constitutional Court to contest plans by the ruling ZANU-PF to extend Mnangagwa’s tenure.
Critics accused Fuzwayo of fronting what they called a “sham” court application intended to fail, creating a legal opening for the proposed extension.
Fuzwayo strongly rejected the claims, calling them entirely unfounded. He said the controversy arose after a draft version of the Constitutional Court application was leaked online while still being finalised.