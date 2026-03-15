Gang Of Six Robbers Masquerading As Cops Terrorise Villagers In Buhera, Hwedza

The gang, said to be travelling in a white Nissan Navara, approaches victims under the guise of investigating illicit fuel dealings before pulling out a pistol and demanding money.
Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, said that a manhunt is underway and urged the public to come forward with any information that could help catch the suspects.
Chinyoka said that in one incident, a 33-year-old man, Blessing Gutu of Mutiweshiri Business Centre, was robbed of US$190 when the suspects stormed his premises, pretending to be officials from a high-ranking office. He said:
“The six men arrived at the business centre at around 1 pm and disembarked from a white Nissan Navara, Registration Number AFK5642.
“They approached Mr Gutu and accused him of illegally selling fuel before demanding money from him.
“When Mr Gutu told them that he did not have any cash, the suspects allegedly escorted him to a bedroom located at the back of his shop.
“While inside the room, Mr Gutu reportedly noticed a pistol hanging in a holster on one of the suspects’ waist.”
Assistant Inspector Chinyoka said the robbers noticed a wallet lying on the bed, and one of them picked it up, opened it, and took US$190 before leaving the room. He said:
“After taking the money, the suspects quickly left the premises, got back into their vehicle and sped off towards Dorowa.
“Mr Gutu later reported the matter to the police at Dorowa Police Station at around 2 pm, prompting officers to attend the scene.
“However, no arrests have been made so far, and the stolen money has not been recovered.”
Assistant Inspector Chinyoka said that barely half an hour later, the same gang allegedly struck again, targeting another victim in the area using the same modus operandi.
The group reportedly attacked Blessing Nyamurova, 33, of Farm 335, Zviyambe, and robbed him of US$200. He said:
“Mr Nyamurova was at his homestead at around 2 pm when the same white Nissan Navara arrived.
“Six men reportedly disembarked from the vehicle and approached him, introducing themselves as police officers from ZRP Wedza.
“The suspects accused Mr Nyamurova of illegally selling fuel and demanded cash from him.
“During the encounter, Mr Nyamurova reportedly noticed that one of the men had a pistol hanging in a holster on his waist.”
Fearing for his safety, Nyamurova went into his house and handed over the US$200 to the suspects.
Once they had the money, the gang quickly left the homestead and drove off towards the Chivhu–Nyazura Road.
Nyamurova reported the robbery to the Dorowa Police Station at around 3 pm.
Assistant Inspector Chinyoka urged the public to stay alert and avoid handing over cash or valuables to anyone claiming to be a police officer without proper identification.
He reminded people that they have every right to ask for ID from anyone presenting themselves as law enforcement.Post published in: Featured