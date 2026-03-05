Mnangagwa Launches ZIFA Munhumutapa Challenge Cup

The tournament comes with a huge sponsorship package of US$5 million per season over the next five years, bringing the total to a staggering US$25 million.
Over 1,000 teams from men’s and women’s top-flight leagues, lower divisions, and Area Zone clubs will take part in the competition.
Speaking at the launch, President Mnangagwa, who is the principal sponsor, said the Challenge Cup is more than just a trophy.
He described it as “an investment in young people, communities and the future of Zimbabwean sport.”
ZIFA said the tournament is designed to drive broader development: improving club competitiveness, creating pathways for talent discovery, strengthening administration, and boosting visibility for teams and communities across the country.
Nqobile Magwizi, ZIFA President, called the launch a landmark moment in the Association’s renewal agenda, saying it shows that Zimbabwean football is ready to move forward with purpose. Said Magwizi:
“The Munhumutapa Challenge Cup represents progress, structure and opportunity. It is a competition that will energise the entire domestic game – from our biggest clubs to emerging communities – and it marks the beginning of a new era of football development in Zimbabwe.”