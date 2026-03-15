Mpilo Central Hospital Decommissions Old Cancer Treatment Machines

The hospital’s biomedical technician, Vulindlela Dube, confirmed the development to ZBC News, saying the work is being done carefully to ensure the facility is properly prepared for the new technology. Said Dube:
“We are safely decommissioning the old machines that have reached the end of their operational life.
“This process ensures the facility is prepared for the installation of the new low and high-energy radiotherapy machines, which will significantly improve efficiency and reliability in cancer treatment.”
Medical Physicist Charles Matope said the new machines will improve the hospital’s capacity to treat cancer. He said:
“With the current equipment that is being decommissioned, we were constrained in terms of patient numbers and downtime. With the new machines, we anticipate treating between 30 and 40 patients daily, compared to about 10 to 20 patients after a fortnight previously, which represents a significant improvement in access to life-saving care.”
This is expected to cut waiting times for treatment, something many cancer patients have struggled with in the past.
Phineas Sithole, Director of Operations at Mpilo Central Hospital, said the new radiotherapy machines come with backup battery systems, allowing them to keep running even during power outages.
He added that, combined with the solar power system already in place at the hospital, cancer treatment services will now operate without interruption.
The machines were purchased using funds raised from the sugar tax introduced in 2024, which has collected over US$60 million cumulatively since its launch, according to government officials.