Mudenda Orders ZANU-PF Members To Monitor NGOs

Addressing a ZANU-PF Masvingo Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting at Robert Mugabe School of Education, Mudenda warned that some NGOs were straying from their mandate and getting involved in politics in a bid to push what he described as a regime change agenda.
He said party members should carefully monitor NGOs to make sure their activities align with the country’s national goals. Said Mudenda:
“In terms of Section 105 of the Party Constitution, the PCC is mandated to monitor and recommend political and development programmes and initiatives in the province so as to foster an integrated approach among the party, Government and other stakeholders in the implementation of such programmes.
“You should monitor all NGOs. Be very careful, some of them come in a sheep’s skin and start to deviate from their mandate, dabbling in politics.
“You should Know them and make sure that all what they do aligns with the national development.”
The Private Voluntary Organisations (PVO) Amendment Act was signed into law on 11 April 2025.
The legislation grants the state broad powers to oversee, audit, and suspend NGOs, placing organisations involved in governance, human rights, and advocacy at particular risk