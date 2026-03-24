Parirenyatwa Hospitals Nurses Go On Strike, Demand Pay Hike

The nurses say they are “earning peanuts” while the cost of living continues to rise. They are pushing for a transport allowance, warning that getting to work has become a daily struggle, and have rejected Public Service Commission (PSC) buses, saying they do not align with their shift patterns.
They are also calling for free medical care at public hospitals, arguing they can no longer afford treatment themselves, as well as an urgent review of housing allowances amid rising rental costs.
Even uniforms have become a point of concern, with nurses saying worn and scruffy attire reflects a system under strain rather than a lack of professionalism.
The strike comes just days after nurses at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital, formerly Harare Hospital, briefly downed tools on Friday over low pay, saying their salaries no longer cover basic living costs following a sharp rise in fuel prices.
At the time, nurses held placards and sang outside the hospital as they called for salary adjustments in line with the rising cost of living.
Nurses in Zimbabwe currently earn around US$450 a month, paid in a mix of United States dollars and ZiG.