4:31 by Pindula News Have your say: Proposed Constitutional Amendments Don’t Require Referendum, Says Former COPAC Co-Chair

Former ZANU PF Secretary for Legal Affairs, Paul Mangwana, has said that President Emmerson Mnangagwa will not gain an extra term under the current constitutional changes, as he is set to serve only two more years—less than a full term, which the law defines as between three and five years.