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The section forms part of the wider 66.5km Harare–Seke–Zvipadze Road, which authorities say will eventually be expanded from the Harare Main Post Office to the Ten Miles area in Marondera.
In a statement issued on Thursday, 19 March, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development said work on this section is expected to begin soon. It said:
“Site hand-over is currently underway for the rehabilitation and widening of Seke Road, covering a 16km stretch running from Velvet to ZRP Dema.
“This key infrastructure upgrade underscores the Government’s continued efforts and firm commitment to modernising the country’s road network, improving traffic flow, and enhancing road safety.”
Recently, pothole patching works were carried out along the stretch from the Unit H turn-off to Makoni Shopping Centre in Chitungwiza, just a short distance from Velvet.
21.3.2026 3:51
Seke Road Widening Moves A Step Closer As Contractor Takes Over
The government’s plans to rehabilitate and widen a 16km stretch of Seke Road, from the Velvet area to ZRP Dema, are now at an advanced stage after the project was handed over to a local contractor.