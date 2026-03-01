Two Detectives Shot Dead By An Armed Robber In Zaka

CID spokesperson Detective Inspector Rachael Muteveri confirmed the incident to Masvingo Mirror, but referred further comment to Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi.
According to a source close to the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity, the detectives had tracked two armed robbers to Ndume Village in the Chimedza area under Chief Ndanga.
They managed to apprehend one of the suspects in the early hours, who is reportedly being held at Zaka Police Station.
It is alleged that the second robber opened fire, killing detectives Bernard Chindeke, 38, and McKenzie Chitowe, 42.
Chindeke is said to have died on the spot, while Chitowe was initially admitted to Ndanga Referral Hospital before being transferred to Masvingo Provincial Hospital, where he reportedly died from gunshot wounds en route.
Police have launched a manhunt for the remaining suspect.