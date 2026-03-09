ZIMSEC Sets Deadline For 2026 O’ And A’ Level Exam Registrations

In a communique, Taungana Ndoro, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education’s director of communications and advocacy, urged heads of centres to make sure all candidates are registered through the online system before the deadline. Said Ndoro:
“All centres must use the online registration system and heads of centres bear full responsibility for the accurate submission of candidate data.”
Ndoro said examination centres must have at least 10 candidates for both Ordinary and Advanced Level exams.
He added that private candidates are required to present valid identification, such as a national ID card, passport, driver’s licence, or a certified birth certificate, when registering.
Ndoro also said candidates with special needs should clearly indicate their requirements during registration to ensure the necessary arrangements are made.