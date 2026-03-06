ZRP Says Officers Sent To Tendai Biti’s Offices To Maintain Order

In a statement, ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the officers had been deployed to maintain law and order.
However, he did not explain why such an operation was carried out at the offices of a law firm located in what is generally considered a quiet neighbourhood.
Nyathi also denied claims that Biti’s driver had been assaulted, saying police officers at the scene did not see or witness any such incident. Said Nyathi:
“The Zimbabwe Republic Police has taken note of traditional media enquiries and social media postings on the alleged attack on Tendai Biti’s driver at his offices.
“For the record, the Zimbabwe Republic Police deployed police officers at Tendai Biti’s offices since morning for the maintenance of law and order.
“Tendai Biti and his driver left the premises between 1100 hours and 1200 hours, with Tendai Biti cordially engaging and discussing with a police officer (Inspector) without any hassles or clashes.
“The Police officers at the scene did not see or witness anyone beating or assault on Tendai Biti’s driver.
“If the assault incident occurred at another office which had no ZRP deployment, the Zimbabwe Republic Police urges Tendai Biti and his driver to make an official report so that investigations can be conducted.”