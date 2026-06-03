RBZ: Hwange Units 7 And 8 Save Zimbabwe US$92 Million In Forex

RBZ figures show Zimbabwe’s electricity import bill fell by 44 per cent to US$117 million in 2025, down from US$208.7 million in 2024.
This is one of the steepest declines in import expenditure on electricity in recent years. The drop represents foreign currency savings of about US$91.7 million.
Figures released by the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) on Tuesday, 2 June, showed Hwange generating 1,021MW, Kariba 520MW and independent power producers 61MW, giving a total of 1,602MW.
Mushayavanhu told Zimpapers last week that the declining import bill reflected a strong recovery in local power generation.
“The country’s electricity imports stood at US$208,7 million in 2024 and US$117,0 million in 2025. The 44 per cent decline reflected a strong recovery and growth in local power generation in 2025,” Mushayavanhu said.
“The declining import trend reflects improvements in domestic power generation capacity, primarily the successful integration of Hwange Thermal Power Station units 7 and 8.”
Zimbabwe’s electricity import bill averaged US$171.7 million a year between 2021 and 2025.
Mushayavanhu said Zimbabwe still held adequate foreign currency reserves to support strategic imports where necessary.
“The country has adequate foreign exchange to meet its import requirements, including electricity imports,” he said.
“International reserves stood at US$1,5 billion as of the end of April 2026, equivalent to over 1,5 months of import cover.”