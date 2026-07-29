Cabinet Approves Bill Giving Municipal Police Powers To Arrest

The Bill was presented by the chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Legislation, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi.
A post-cabinet notice which confirmed the development reads: “The public is informed that in line with the Urban Councils Act [Chapter 29:15] and the Rural District Councils Act [Chapter 29:13], Local Authorities are empowered to formulate and enforce regulations of matters falling within their jurisdiction.
“In order to promote good governance, efficient service delivery and access to justice, local authorities require coordinated structures and strengthened municipal enforcement of by-laws to address issues of non-compliance, including apprehension of offenders of by-laws, investigation and prosecution of such offences.
“The Bill strengthens the legal framework for municipalities to establish and maintain, dedicated and professional police services focused on community safety, by-law enforcement, traffic management, and local crime prevention.
“Additionally, the Bill provides for the creation of municipal courts; definition of the courts’ jurisdiction; including over municipal by-laws, minor offences, traffic violations; and the appointment of municipal magistrates, among other matters prescribed by the law.
“Accordingly, local governance structures will be enhanced in line with the constitutional Devolution principles and improved public safety and environmental outcomes.”
Early this month, Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart said municipal police should be given powers to make arrests to help restore order in the city’s streets.
Coltart said municipal police have been stripped of the powers needed to carry out their duties, resulting in what he described as a breakdown in the enforcement of law and order on the city’s streets.