10:23 by Obert Gutu Have your say: Bond notes will spell disaster for Zimbabwe’s economy

The MDC, as a social democratic political party that has always identified with the plight of the poor and down – trodden of society, is deeply concerned and indeed, extremely saddened by the Zanu PF regime’s stubborn insistence on introducing the use of bond notes later next month. John Mangudya, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor, in his monetary statement that was published a few days ago, openly admitted that Zimbabwe’s financial health is very depressing and disturbing.