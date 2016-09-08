New leaders needed in Zimbabwe

My mission is two fold;
1) Learning from this phenomenal story of development and building strategic bases and lines for the new Zimbabwe that’s imminent.
2) I am also looking for that Doctor who raises Bob from the dead. I have a petition for him from the citizens of Zimbabwe…hahahaha.
A few years ago United Arab Emirates (UAE) was a piece of dirt but over the last two or so decades it has transformed into one of the most developed nations in the world with Dubai ranking among the best cities in the world.
This did not just happen. The perpetual and unprecedented development happening here is not accidental. It takes vision and solid leadership.
Ever since the discovery of oil in UAE, it has never been the same. Dubai in particular was just a small fishing settlement before the discovery of Oil in the 1960’s. Today, Dubai is certainly one of the best cities in the world.
It’s widely known as the Middle East’s capital of excess; an emirate state where money and opulence reign supreme. Dubai’s unfathomably high skyscrapers, reaching into the clouds, are matched only in size by its vast, sprawling shopping malls and its residents’ bulging bank balances.
Zimbabwe is obviously naturally more blessed than this desert which has been transformed into one of the best nations called UAE.
Zimbabwe is extremely rich in Natural resources…the best arable land in Africa, plenty of minerals including diamonds, platinum and gold. Zimbabwe’s flora and fauna is breathtaking.
What Zimbabwe lacks is visionary leadership. Zimbabwe is suffering from perpetual leadership drought. Zimbabwe’s problems are not an act of nature. They are a result of leadership failure.
That is the reason why the President can wake up one day to inform the nation that US$15 billion worth of diamonds were lost through his government’s corruption and lack of vision.
We are changing that and we are going to take our Zimbabwe to its rightful place. We can’t continue to vegetate in the morass of failure and retrogression while the world is moving forward.
We are however not oblivious of the fact that this current crop of pseudo leaders won’t take us to that place. Mugabe and his minions have curved a niche for themselves in the world of failure. Cognizant of the fact that watering a dead log won’t bring it back to life, we know exactly what to do with these dead logs.
We can, we will and we must replace them. The time has come. Only a new breed of leaders can take Zimbabwe forward. We are ready to take our nation where it belongs.
A new and better Zimbabwe is possible in our lifetime. We shall come face to face with it. Let’s do this.
