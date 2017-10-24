Zanu PF thugs unleash violence in Chitungwiza

Delma is one of the hundreds of MDC supporters who were injured in the gruesome attack during the weekend. Apparently Delma is under heavy police guard who are waiting to effect arrest on him whilst ignoring the perpetrators. This is purely a case of state sponsored violence as police ignore reports from the victims as no arrest has been made so far.
In yet another case, Zanu PF youths with the aid of police went about terrorising MDC supporters at night by frog marching them in the streets whilst naked and beating them with sjamboks. Such behaviour by Zanu PF youths and the police is heinous and deplorable.
As the voter registration exercise gets underway we continue to experience a surge in violence against our supporters putting the whole voter registration into disrepute and serious discredit. We call upon the government and ZEC to ensure the protection of citizens as they go about exercising their democratic right to register to vote.