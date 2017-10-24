24.10.2017 6:06
by MDC Information & Publicity Department

Zanu PF thugs unleash violence in Chitungwiza

Zanu PF thugs unleashed violence on some MDC Supporters who were carrying out a door to door voter registration campaign in Unit N, Chitungwiza over the weekend. Delma an MDC activist suffered seriously injuries and is currently admitted at Chitungwiza Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Some of the houses that were attacked by suspected ZANU PF youth in Chitungwiza yesterday.

Delma is one of the hundreds of MDC supporters who were injured in the gruesome attack during the weekend. Apparently Delma is under heavy police guard who are waiting to effect arrest on him whilst ignoring the perpetrators. This is purely a case of state sponsored violence as police ignore reports from the victims as no arrest has been made so far.

In yet another case, Zanu PF youths with the aid of police went about terrorising MDC supporters at night by frog marching them in the streets whilst naked and beating them with sjamboks. Such behaviour by Zanu PF youths and the police is heinous and deplorable.

As the voter registration exercise gets underway we continue to experience a surge in violence against our supporters putting the whole voter registration into disrepute and serious discredit. We call upon the government and ZEC to ensure the protection of citizens as they go about exercising their democratic right to register to vote.

  • Psyman

    mindless no hope unemployed youths with no futures whatsoever , propping up a failed political party with thoughtless violence ! probably for a few dollars and a round of drinks .. they could be fighting for their hijacked country to have a future instead but no they choose the losing side.. what idiots for allowing themselves to be used as political pawns!