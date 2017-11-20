13:18 by ZLHR Have your say: Kachingwe and opposition political parties haul ZEC and Mudede to court

HIGH Court Judge Justice Nyaradzo Munangati-Manongwa on Friday 17 November 2017 postponed to Wednesday 22 November 2017 the hearing of an urgent chamber application filed by a Harare resident and two opposition political parties seeking an order compelling the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to register the so-called “aliens” as prospective voters for the 2018 general elections during the on-going biometric voter registration exercise.