Jailed opposition MP receives death threats in Zimbabwe

HARARE – A Zimbabwe court has ordered an investigation into death threats made against a jailed opposition MDC MP, allegedly by a prison boss.

Job Sikhala has been arrested on charges of inciting public violence amid protests in the country against corruption and human rights abuses.

Sikhala has been in prison for over a week now.

He is facing the same charges as journalist Hopewell Chin’ono and opposition activist Jacob Ngarivhume – that of inciting public violence.

All are in Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison and, the trio feels unsafe.

Sikhala’s legal representative Harrison Nkomo said, “what we placed before the courts is that Mr Sikhala is afraid for his life because there were death threats that were made to him whilst in prison. Secondly, the issue of COVID-19 in the cells and the court has directed that prison must investigate and report to the honourable court within 48 hours”

A Harare-based private company, Impala Car Hire, is being condemned on social media after one of its vehicles was used to kidnap Tawanda Muchehiwa, the cousin of ZimLive editor, Mduduzi Mathuthu last month.

People are demanding the firm release the details of the person who hired the vehicle to carry out the abduction.