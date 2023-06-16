Saviour Kasukuwere Narrates How He Survived Gunfire During 2017 Coup

He (Kasukuwere) escaped death by a whisker as armed military men unleashed 113 rounds of live bullets onto his house.

The armed military men also fired a number of shots at a nearby ZESA electricity supply booster in a bid to cut off power from his house.

Saviour and his family survived the gruesome attack on his family home on the eve of the coup, which left deep emotional scars.

He fled from his home with his family and other colleagues crossing the Ruya River to Mozambique and then Kenya; exiled in South Africa which he now calls home.

The gruesome attack on his home and family has never been investigated up to this day.