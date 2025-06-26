Police Officer Hands Over Rape Victim To Attacker, Woman Later Found Murdered

The officer, Thembani Mukanyani (39), and his accomplice, Cabangani “Mike” Mathe (35), are charged with the brutal murder of Benitta Tshuma.
Tshuma was supposed to be safe in police custody after reporting a rape case against Mathe when Mukanyani allegedly handed her over to Mathe late at night.
It is believed that Mathe took her across the border to Botswana, where he beat her to death. The case came to light when her decomposed body was discovered, and witnesses said that she was last seen with Mukanyani. This led to the arrest of both men.
They first appeared in the Plumtree Magistrates’ Court on June 11, where Magistrate Ailene Munamati remanded them in custody until June 25.
The courtroom was filled with women demanding justice, many expressing their anger and sharing their own experiences of abuse at the hands of the accused. State prosecutor Ruth Ncube is overseeing the case.