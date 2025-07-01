ZRA Warns Kariba Levels Insufficient For Full Electricity Generation

In its latest update released on Monday, 30 June, the Authority noted that inflows typically begin to decrease further from July onwards due to seasonal changes.
As of today, the lake level stood at 478.93 metres, a slight improvement compared to 477.28 metres recorded on the same date last year.
This increase translates to a usable live storage volume of 15.58 billion cubic metres (BCM), almost double the 7.98 BCM available at this time in 2024.
However, ZRA warned that while the figures reflect a positive trend, the levels remain below the threshold required to sustain full-capacity hydropower generation.
Currently, only 24.05% of the usable live storage is available for electricity production, an improvement from last year’s 12.32%, but still insufficient to guarantee an uninterrupted power supply across the region. ZRA said:
Although current lake levels are higher than those recorded during the same period last year, they remain insufficient to support full-scale power generation by the power utility companies.
Kariba Lake is designed to operate between 475.50 metres and 488.50 metres, with a 0.70-metre freeboard to ensure safe and efficient energy production.
As inflows continue to decline, experts anticipate that the upward trend may reverse in the coming weeks.