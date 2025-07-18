I Left MDC, CCC To Teach Mnangagwa A Lesson, Says Chamisa

In a brief statement posted on his official social media platforms, Chamisa said:
The best decision I ever made in my leadership journey was to walk away from MDC & CCC. You will thank me later. I had to break the cycle of going in circles. And that was my best way to teach ED a lesson!
Chamisa, who founded CCC in early 2022 following internal disputes within the MDC Alliance, abruptly severed ties with the new party in January 2024, citing infiltration and loss of direction.
Since then, he has remained politically active but has not officially announced the formation of a new political movement, despite widespread speculation.
Political analysts have long debated Chamisa’s move to relinquish control of the CCC just months after contesting the disputed August 2023 presidential election, where he claimed the electoral process was rigged.
While some critics argued the exit weakened the opposition, his sympathisers interpreted it as a recalibration of his political approach.