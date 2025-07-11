Mahere Wins US$100,000 Defamation Case Against Edmund Kudzayi

Mahere brought the suit over an article published by the online platform Kukurigo, reportedly operated by Kudzayi, which alleged she had an affair with businessman Tinashe Murapata, resulting in the breakdown of his marriage.
The claim, lodged in July 2022, went undefended after Kudzayi failed to appear in court.
Justice Joel Mambara has issued a default judgment in Mahere’s favour. Ruled Justice Mambara:
Whereupon, after reading documents filed of record and hearing counsel, the plaintiff’s claim be and is hereby granted.
The defendant (Edmund Kudzayi) shall pay the plaintiff the sum of US$100,000.00 (One hundred thousand United States dollars), or the equivalent thereof in local currency at the rate of exchange prevailing at the time of payment.
The defendant shall pay interest on the above amount at the prescribed rate namely 5% per annum from the date of service of summons to the date of payment.
In addition to the damages, Kudzayi was ordered to pay the costs of the suit.
Under the law, a default judgment cannot be appealed directly but may be challenged through an application for rescission.
To succeed, Kudzayi must provide valid reasons for failing to respond to the lawsuit. If that application is unsuccessful, he may then appeal the decision to a higher court.
The article at the centre of the case included photographs of Mahere and Murapata at public events, including a funeral.
It also claimed to reference WhatsApp messages in which Mahere allegedly requested money from Murapata, using this to support the affair allegation.
Mahere argued that the claims were “wrongful and defamatory,” portraying her as unethical and unprofessional.
She denied any misconduct and maintained that her public status did not justify intrusions into her private life, stressing her right to privacy and to a good reputation.
Court documents noted that Kukurigo, which claims a readership of 370,000 and substantial social media presence, had amplified the story, resulting in further republication by other outlets.
Mahere said the wide circulation had harmed her reputation as a legal professional, public figure, and international speaker.
In a defence filed prior to the default judgment, Kudzayi maintained that the article was a responsible act of journalism.
He insisted it was based on fact and professional standards, describing the content as truthful and supported by evidence he intended to present in court.
He rejected Mahere’s claims that the article relied on insinuation or falsehoods, and challenged her to meet the “strictest proof” required to substantiate her allegations.
Kudzayi also denied acting out of malice, arguing that Mahere had been given an opportunity to respond and that open communication channels had existed throughout.
Kudzayi insisted his actions were in the public interest, not driven by spite or personal vendetta.