Mthuli Breaks Down US$114 Million Trabablas Interchange Cost

Responding to questions from legislators in the National Assembly, Ncube explained that a portion of the funds was allocated to compensate families who were relocated to make way for the infrastructure development. He said:
We spent $65 million on things such as, for instance, contractors’ establishment on site, accommodation of traffic, the drains and just picking up a few things, pitching storm rate protection against erosion, stabilisation, prime court, road signs and foundation structures so the hard infrastructure engineering part was $65.5 million.
Then we had to add some bridges, which were needed. Things like bridge 1, bridge 2, up to bridge 12, that was another $16 million, for example.
Then there was the supervisor engineering fees and electrical works. Supervisor fees alone $2.4 million, electrical works $4.4 million, for example. If you just add those, then we are coming to $88.3 million.
You can see that here we have not included the relocation costs that I was referring to. This $26 million went towards those relocation costs, relocating households who were on the way.
We did that successfully and we thanked them for agreeing to move. That is what happens with projects.
You have these unforeseen costs and you have to make provisions for them.
I am pleased that we were able to cover them and I think the Hon. Members are pleased with the product.
I hope they will have an opportunity to drive on it as well and really experience it.
It is a wonderful product and I think that they should be pleased that we completed the project successfully.