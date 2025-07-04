Nationwide Electricity Blackout Hits Zimbabwe, ZESA Blames “System Disturbance”

The blackout struck at precisely 2:11 PM on 3 July, disrupting electricity generation at the country’s two main power stations — Kariba and Hwange.
The outage also triggered a regional ripple effect, severing interconnections with South Africa’s national grid, Zambia’s ZESCO, and Mozambique’s HCB. ZESA said:
ZESA Holdings wishes to inform its valued stakeholders of a nationwide power outage that occurred today, Thursday 3 July at 1411 hours due to a system disturbance. This has resulted in the loss of generation from Kariba and Hwange Power Stations.
Additionally, the interconnections with National Transmission (South Africa) and Zesco (Zambia), as well as supplies from HCB (Mozambique), were simultaneously lost.
The power utility assured the public that restoration efforts were already in progress, with electricity already restored in some areas.
ZESA said its teams were working “tirelessly” to reconnect the remaining affected regions as quickly as possible.