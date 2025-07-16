ZINARA Enforces New Rules: Motorists Must Show ZBC Licence Before Disc Renewal

Under the updated law, motorists are now required to present either a valid Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) radio licence or an exemption certificate before they can renew vehicle insurance or acquire a ZINARA motor vehicle licence disc.
An internal memorandum dated 15 July 2025 from ZINARA’s Revenue Operations Director, Patience Shuro, outlines the procedures that now apply to both walk-in customers and those seeking exemptions.
Shuro clarified that for customers whose vehicles are fitted with radio receivers, the process remains unchanged—they must present a valid ZBC licence during the renewal or disc acquisition process.
However, motorists whose vehicles do not have a radio must personally visit any ZBC Licensing Office to complete a declaration form and obtain a formal exemption certificate.
Shuro stressed that ZINARA cannot process insurance renewal or issue a motor vehicle licence disc unless motorists provide the required ZBC documentation.
This requirement is rooted in Clause 15 of the Broadcasting Services Amendment Act, which prohibits the sale of vehicle insurance and licence discs without proof of radio licensing compliance.
With over 1.2 million registered vehicles in Zimbabwe, the mandatory ZBC licence, priced at US$23 per quarter or US$92 annually, stands to boost the broadcaster’s revenue base while ensuring more consistent enforcement of media-related obligations.
Motorists who do not comply by securing a valid licence or exemption certificate risk being unable to legally operate their vehicles. Added Shuro:
May all staff involved in the issuing of vehicle licenses acquaint themselves with the new requirements to effectively assist our clients from the 15th of July 2025.