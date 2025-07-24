ZRP Releases Names of 17 Victims In Seke Road Accident

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that all the victims were positively identified by their next of kin. They are:
- Tatenda SILIA (25), a male adult of Rockview West, Zengeza 5 Extension, Chitungwiza (kombi driver),
- Wishby NGANIMA (19), a male adult of Nyatsime, Chitungwiza,
- Letwin HWINGWIRI (52), a female adult of St John’s Bhora, Murehwa,
- Frederick JUMO (39), a male adult of Stoneridge, Harare,
- Shantel JERE (03), a female infant of St Mary’s, Chitungwiza,
- Rainford JERE (29), a male adult of St Marys, Chitungwiza,
- Prodigas MUGERE (37), a male adult of St Mary’s, Chitungwiza,
- Tatenda DHOKWANI (25), a male adult of Damasfalls, Ruwa,
- Samantha TADERERA (27), a female adult of Zimre Park, Harare,
- Sheilla NEMASANGO (58), a female adult of Nyatsime, Chitungwiza,
- Samantha NYANGANI (32), a female adult of Unit P, Seke, Chitungwiza,
- Emma MATARE (32), a female adult of Stoneridge, Harare,
- Joshua GUTSA (07), a male juvenile of Stoneridge, Harare,
- Perpetua KURWA (35), a female adult of Stoneridge, Harare,
- Anyway MAGUDURU (26), a male adult of Manyame Park, Chitungwiza,
- Talent HWINGWIRI (18), a male adult of St John’s Bhora, Mrehwa,
- Mary NYAMBIRI (63), a female adult of St Mary’s, Chitungwiza.
Commissioner Nyathi extended condolences to the families of the victims, saying the ZRP is carrying out thorough investigations to get to the bottom of what caused the tragic crash.
He also reminded motorists to prioritise road safety, urging drivers to stay alert behind the wheel and to make sure their vehicles are regularly serviced to avoid mechanical faults that could lead to accidents.