Foreign Investor Duped Of US$1.5 Million In Mining Deal

In a statement, ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the suspect was arrested in connection with cases of fraud and externalisation of funds, in which another foreign investor was allegedly duped of US$1.5 million in a mining investment deal.
According to police, the suspect was arrested on 14 March 2026 at Norton Tollgate while travelling in a black Lexus SUV with three other people. Added Commissioner Nyathi:
“Upon arrest, police conducted a search into the vehicle leading to the recovery of prepared dagga.
“A subsequent search at the suspect’s residence in Borrowdale, Harare, led to the recovery of approximately 10 grammes of suspected gold nuggets.
“The police are currently verifying whether the suspect has the relevant permit for possession of the recovered gold.
“The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges members of the public, particularly investors, to conduct thorough due diligence and verify ownership of mining claims with relevant authorities before entering into any transactions.”