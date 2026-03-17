Fraudsters Using South African, Nigerian Numbers To Impersonate VP Chiwenga

In a statement issued on Tuesday, 17 March, presidential spokesperson George Charamba said impostors are using, among others, South African and Nigerian telephone numbers to contact both citizens and foreigners.
They are believed to be acting with malicious intent, attempting to solicit money, services, or personal information. Added Charamba:
“We urge those affected to be vigilant and verify any communication purporting to be from the Vice President’s Office, or from his wife.
“Any and all official communication involving the Vice President, his Office or his household follows proper, official channels, and is handled by persons employed for that purpose.
“Further, the Department wishes to inform the public that both the Honourable Vice President and his wife do not have Twitter (X) accounts.
“Any such accounts claiming association with them, or purporting to project their views on any matter, are false and should be disregarded and dismissed with unreserved contempt.”
Charamba said that, to date, the impostors have used several phone numbers to impersonate Vice President Chiwenga and his wife. The numbers include +234 8083483315, +234 7038120794, and +277 25956982.
He added that the relevant government agencies are working with telecommunication authorities in both Nigeria and South Africa to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.
Members of the public are urged to report any instances of impersonation promptly to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) at +263 242 703111, the Office of the President and Cabinet at +263 242 707091, or the Vice President’s Office at +263 242 707121.